Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Stable For 4th Consecutive Day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The rising petrol and diesel rates have paused after a long time in capital city of Odisha. This has brought a much-needed respite in the vehicle owners of the city.

As on Monday, petrol recorded Rs 81.03 per liter while Diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

The rates of fuel has significantly increased in the past weeks due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

