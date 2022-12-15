Petrol and diesel prices go down in Bhubaneswar, check details

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have gone down as compared to yesterday in the capital city of Odisha and were recorded at Rs 130.19/litre and Rs 94.76 litre on December 15, 2022. The petrol and diesel rates have dropped marginally today.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have remained the same in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.54 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel price is recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre which is higher than yesterday.

The petrol price in major cities of India on Wednesday is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, Rs 102.73 in Chennai, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai has increased and is recorded at Rs 94.33.