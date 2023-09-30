Petrol and diesel price rise in Bhubaneswar on September 30; Check rates here

On September 30, petrol price has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol increased in Bhubaneswar whereas the price of diesel increases on September 30, 2023. On Saturday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack slightly increases today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.42 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.97 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.73 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.33 per litre in Chennai.

