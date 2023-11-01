LPG price changed: Centre hikes commercial cylinder by Rs 101. 50, Know rates in your city

New-Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 101. 50 across the country and it will be effective from today i.e November 1.

Noteworthy, this marks the second price hike for the commercial LPG cylinders in past two months.

After this increase, the price of 19 kg LPG cylinder in the capital Delhi has become Rs 1833. In other major cities, the cost for the same cylinder is Rs 1,943 in Kolkata, Rs 1,785 in Mumbai, Rs 1,914.50 in Bengaluru, and Rs 1,999.50 in Chennai, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of Domestic LPG cylinders have been unchanged at Rs 903 in New Delhi, Rs 902.5 per cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 929 per cylinder in Kolkata, and Rs 918.5 per cylinder in Chennai.