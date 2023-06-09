Actor Jr. NTR becomes the new brand ambassador of McDonald’s India (West and South). The brand has launched a television advertisement, conceptualised by DDB Mudra, featuring Jr. NTR, where he is seen driving the message “Don’t Explain, Just Share” in his signature fun and playful style.

In the commercial, he takes down a thug without giving up his meal and simultaneously ends up sharing the Mc Spicy Fried Chicken with the ruffian, which is the new offering of Mc Donald’s.

The brand has reimagined the offerings of its marquee chicken range, McSpicy fried chicken, by introducing the ‘McSpicy chicken sharers’ in its first-ever sharing buckets. The brand film highlights this proportion of just sharing the McSpicy chicken with everyone without any need for explanation, as the delectable spicy flavour must be experienced by all.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Mc Donald’s India, Arvind R.P., said, “We are ecstatic to have NTR Jr. join the Mc Donald’s India family as our brand ambassador. His incredible on-screen presence, charismatic personality, and relatability among youth and families complement our vibrant brand and this new offering very well. We look forward to captivating our fans with our latest campaign that spotlights the joy of sharing our delicious McSpicy fried chicken with friends and family.”

NTR Jr. said, “I’m happy to join McDonald’s (W&S) as their brand ambassador for McSpicy Chicken Sharers! It is an iconic brand that resonates with millions of people across the world, and to be a part of this journey feels amazing. I have always believed in collaborating and sharing, and the McSpicy Chicken Sharers speak volumes about this spirit: #DontExplainDontShare.”