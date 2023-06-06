Jio Rs 61 Plan data limit drops from 10GB to 6GB

Reliance Jio has reduced the amount of data that the Rs 61 plan to it’s previous limit. Just some days ago, the telecom operator raised the data limit of the Rs 61 data plan from 6GB to 10GB. This Rs 61 plan is the 5G upgrade plan offered by the telco to customers who have recharged with denominations lower than Rs 239. With the help of this plan, customers living under the 5G coverage of Reliance Jio become eligible to get the 5G Welcome Offer from the telco.

Reliance Jio Rs 61 plan

Jio initially Offred 6GB of data to customers with it’s Rs 61 plan. It is basically a data voucher meant to be added on top of the base prepaid plan. A couple ays back, Jio silently increased the data offered with this plan from 6GB to 10GB. The telco didn’t make any announcements about the same, but the change was reflective on the website. Now, once again, it has quietly withdrawn the extra data offered with the plan and rolled back the data limit to 6GB. Whether it was a mistake or an experiment is unclear.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is busy rolling out 5G across India. The telcos has so far rolled out 5G in over 5233 cities/towns in the country. The telco is rapidly adding new geographical areas under its 5G coverage. Reliance Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone), which is supported by most of the 5G phones in the country. In order to enjoy the 5G serivices, you need to live in a 5G coverage area and have a 5G supported smartphone.

At present, the website and the mobile app of Reliance Jio shows that the Rs 61 plan comes with 6GB of data. The plan remains valid for the same period as the base plan. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed of the data will drop to 64 Kbps for the customer.