This Jio Plan priced under Rs 200 offers 10GB data, free access to 12 OTT platforms

Reliance Jio has a huge users base in India. As India’s largest telecom operator, Jio offers various recharge plans, and data boosters to its prepaid users. The Jio users get to choose plans as per their need be it for validity, data, or free OTT access. For users who need a huge amount of extra data, the telecom operator recently introduced a new data booster plan of Rs 148. Apart from extra data, the plan’s other benefit is that it also offers free access to 12 OTT(over-the-top) platforms including ZEE5, JioCinema Premium.

Reliance Jio Rs 148 Plan Benefits

The Rs 148 plan from Jio offers free access to JioTV Premium. It is noteworthy to mention that the JioTV Premium is a new extension to the already existing JioTV platform. Customers can find access to several OTT platforms under the JioTV Premium subscription.

The other platforms include SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, EPIC On, and Hoichoi.

The Rs 148 data voucher plan provides 10GB of data and comes with a validity of 28 days. Like the plan, the JioTV Premium free subscription will last 28 days only. The data speed of the plan reduces to 64 Kbps after the consumption of 10GB of high-speed data.Moreover, the Rs 148 plan can only be purchased if you already have an active prepaid plan of the telco.

The coupon for JioCinema Premium will be given to the customer via the MyJio app. It will be available under the vouchers section once the user logs in with his/her registered Jio number.

Airtel also has a similar plan that is priced at Rs 149. This plan from Airtel comes with an Xstream Play subscription.

Meanwhile, Jio introduced two data booster plans for JioFibre in India. JioFibre offers unlimited home Wi-Fi, more than 500 digital channels and multiple OTT app subscription. If you ever exhaust the Fair Usage Policy of 1TB, you can opt for data vouchers. The data booster packs were Rs 101 and Rs 251.