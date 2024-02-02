Reliance Jio offers two affordable data boosters for its JioFiber users; Check them here

If you are someone who wants unlimited home Wi-Fi, more than 500 digital channels and multiple OTT app subscription, then JioFibre is something you can opt for. However, if you ever exhaust the Fair Usage Policy of 1TB, you can opt for data vouchers. Reliance has recently announced two data boosters that can be a backup for you (in case of emergency).

The data booster packs that were announced by Jio were Rs 101 pack and Rs 251 pack. The Rs 101 pack offers 100GB of data to the base plan. On the other hand, the Rs 251 plan offers 500GB data benefit. The internet speed in both the packs are same as the base plan. There is also a Rs 401 data booster pack that offers 1000GB of data to the users.

Plan validity

Reliance Jio has mentioned that the data booster plan will have the same plan validity as the base plan validity. This means that if you have a monthly plan and have recharged the data booster in the midway, you are left with half of validity.

Users should check the Jio website before recharging with the above-mentioned plans. JioFiber plans offer high-speed internet from 30 Mbps to 1Gbps (depending on the areas you like).