Jio prepaid plans with free Netflix subscriptions; Check price, benefit details

Reliance Jio offers various plans that caters to the choice of it’s huge subscriber base. Users get to choose plans as per their needs and budget among the many prepaid plans the telcos offers. Jio has also them categories them into different groups for users’ convenience. Today we will be talking about the Jio prepaid plans that offer free Netflix subscriptions.

Jio Prepaid plans with free Netflix subscriptions

Jio has two prepaid plans that offer free Netflix subscription to users. The plans we are talking about costs Rs 1499 and Rs 1099. Both the plans have a validity of 84 days and offers calling, data, message along with OTT subscription at no additional cost.

Let’s know about these prepaid plans in detail.

Jio Rs 1499 plan

The Rs 1499 plan prepaid plan of Jio comes with unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. The plan offers 3GB daily data for a validity of 84 days. That means user get to enjoy a total of 252GB high speed data for the plans validity. Note that the plan’s data speed will be down to 64 Kbps post the data limit.

With this high speed and unlimited internet users can surf on the web without any worries.

The plan also gives free OTT subscription OTT platforms like Netflix, and Jio apps (JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud). Note that the JioCinema premium is not included in complementary JioCinema subscription.

The Netflix subscription for a month costs Rs 199. This plan also offers the Unlimited True 5G data that means the eligible subscribers can enjoy high-speed 5G data.

Jio Rs 1099 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 1099 plan comes with a validity of 84 days. The plan offers Unlimited voice calling service, and 100 SMS/day. Users get to enjoy 2GB high speed data per day, which means they get a total of 168GB data. However, the speed of the unlimited data drop to 64 Kbps after the daily data limit has been reached.

In addition to the calling, SMS and data benefits, the plan also comes packed with free OTT subscription to Netflix(Mobile), JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. Note that the JioCinema premium is not included in complementary JioCinema subscription.

Moreover, the plan provides Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers. So, if you have a 5G phone and lives in a 5G network area then you can enjoy 5G internet data speed.