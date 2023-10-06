Indigo tickets to become expensive from today, Know details

New Delhi: Private carrier IndiGo is introducing a fuel charge on domestic and international routes from today, an official said.

It imposed a fuel surcharge in the range of Rs 300-1,000 on airfares due to the steep rise in jet fuel prices.

“The decision follows the significant increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which have surged in the last three months with consecutive price hikes every month. ATF accounts for a substantial portion of an airline’s operating expenses, necessitating fare adjustment to address such a cost surge. Under this pricing structure, passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge, per sector, based on the sector distance,” the carrier said in a statement.

“IndiGo remains committed to offer affordable fares to its valued customers. IndiGo will also publish the tariff sheet subsequently, with the sector-wise charges that can be viewed on http://www.goindigo.in,” IndiGo added.

On October 1, the oil marketing companies hiked ATF prices by 5%, the fourth straight monthly increase since July due to the spurt in international prices of crude oil and jet fuel.

In the national capital, jet fuel now costs Rs 1,18,199.17 per kilolitre (kl), up 5.14% from Rs 1,12,419.33 last month. Similarly, the price of jet fuel in Kolkata rose 4.65% to Rs 1,26,697.08 per kl.

In the key cities of Mumbai and Chennai, jet fuel is now priced at Rs 1,10,592.31 and Rs 1,22,423.92 per kl, according to data from the OMCs. This is the fourth consecutive increase in jet fuel prices.