India’s industrial output surged to 14-month high of 10.3% in Aug

New Delhi: India’s industrial output rose to a 14-month high of 10.3 per cent in August, the data released by the National Statistics Office on Thursday showed.

While the high growth is showing up in comparison to a very low base of minus 0.7 per cent in August 2022, when the country’s industrial production had actually contracted, it still reflects a welcome turnaround.

Growth was recorded across the board in manufacturing, mining and power sectors that contributed to the double digit increase in the index of industrial production (IIP)

The NSO figures showed that the manufacturing sector’s output increased by 9.3 per cent in August 2023, mining production registered a rise of 12.3 per cent during the month and the electricity output shot up by 15.3 per cent compared to August 2022.

For the April-August 2023 period the index of industrial production (IIP) grew by 6.1 per cent, compared to 7.7 per cent in the same period last year.