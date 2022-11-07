Hike in Gold rates observed for 24 carat and 22 carat in India today

Bhubaneswar: On 7th November, 2022 the gold rate in India has increased by Rs 410 for 24 carat and 22 carat. 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 50,520 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 46,280.

A change was observed in the prices of yellow metal in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,290 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,100. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,290 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,100.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,280 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,000 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs 660 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.