Hike in gold rate recorded in India for 24 carat, 22 carat on January 24

Bhubaneswar: The rate of gold in India has hiked slightly in the last 24 hours. On January 24, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 62,480, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 57,230. The price of gold today has increased by Rs 90 and Rs 80 for 24 carat and 22 carat, respectively.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has yet again remained constant in the last 24 hours. On January 24, 2024, 24 carat gold costs Rs 63,820, while 22 carat gold has been priced at Rs 58,500.

Changes in rate of gold were also recorded in several important cities across India. They are as follows:

Delhi: Rs 63,970 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,650 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Kolkata: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Mumbai: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Chennai: Rs 52,285 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 47,927 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Silver price today: The rate of silver in India has been priced at Rs 71,500 per kilogram. The price of silver today has hiked by Rs 300 in the last 24 hours.

