Gold Rates Fall During Weekend Shutdown In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The rates of yellow metal witnessed a fall in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar. Unfortunately due to the weekend shutdown in the city most business places will remain closed.

As on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 53,730 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,250.

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 54,270 and Rs 49,700 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver recorded as Rs 66,310 per 1 kg today.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: