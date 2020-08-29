Gold Prices On 29th August
Gold Rates Fall During Weekend Shutdown In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

By Pratyay Mohanta

Bhubaneswar: The rates of yellow metal witnessed a fall in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar. Unfortunately due to the weekend shutdown in the city most business places will remain closed.

As on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded  Rs 53,730 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,250.  

Yesterday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 54,270  and Rs 49,700 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver recorded as Rs 66,310 per 1 kg today.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 51,410 Rs 50,410
New Delhi Rs 54,450 Rs 49,910
Chennai Rs 53,730 Rs 49,250
Kolkata Rs 52,830 Rs 50,130

 

 

