Gold rate decreases for second day in Odisha on September 29 for 24 and 22 carat

Today (28th September, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,130 in India.

By Pratyay 0
Gold rate in india
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased by Rs 650 in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,800, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,000.

Gold rates in India have dropped by Rs 450 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today (29th September, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,130 in India.

Changes in the rates of 24 carat/ 22 carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 58,950 Rs 54,050
Mumbai Rs 58,800 Rs 53,900
Chennai Rs 56,810 Rs 54,100
Kolkata Rs 58,800 Rs 53,900
Hyderabad Rs 58,800 Rs 53,900
Bangalore Rs 58,800 Rs 53,900
Visakhapatnam Rs 58,800 Rs 53,900

 

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 70,400 today. Rates have decreased  in India as compared to yesterday.

Also Read: Disney+ To Restrict Password Sharing Outside Homes From November 1

You might also like

Music label giant Saregama acquires stake in Pocket Aces

Demands for fair share charge on OTT companies smack of rent-seeking: IAMAI

Sensex opens higher with over 100 pts, Nifty around 19,750

Petrol, Diesel price increases in Bhubaneswar today; Check New Rates

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans