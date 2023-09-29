Gold rate decreases for second day in Odisha on September 29 for 24 and 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased by Rs 650 in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,800, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,000.

Gold rates in India have dropped by Rs 450 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today (29th September, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,130 in India.

Changes in the rates of 24 carat/ 22 carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 58,950 Rs 54,050 Mumbai Rs 58,800 Rs 53,900 Chennai Rs 56,810 Rs 54,100 Kolkata Rs 58,800 Rs 53,900 Hyderabad Rs 58,800 Rs 53,900 Bangalore Rs 58,800 Rs 53,900 Visakhapatnam Rs 58,800 Rs 53,900

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 70,400 today. Rates have decreased in India as compared to yesterday.