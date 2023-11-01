Gold rates decrease for 24 carat and 22 carat on 1st November in India

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have decreased by Rs 500 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,850 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 56,700 in India.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,850, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,700.

Changes in the rates of 24 carat/ 22carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 62,000 Rs 56,850 Mumbai Rs 61,850 Rs 56,700 Chennai Rs 62,350 Rs 57,150 Kolkata Rs 61,850 Rs 56,700 Hyderabad Rs 61,850 Rs 56,700 Bangalore Rs 61,850 Rs 56,700 Visakhapatnam Rs 61,850 Rs 56,700

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 71,900 today. Rates have slightly increased as compared to yesterday.