Gold rates decrease for 24 carat and 22 carat on 1st November in India

In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,850, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,700.

By Deepa Sharma 0
Gold rate in India

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have decreased by Rs 500 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours. Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,850 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 56,700 in India.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has decreased in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,850, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,700.

Changes in the rates of 24 carat/ 22carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 62,000 Rs 56,850
Mumbai Rs 61,850 Rs 56,700
Chennai Rs 62,350 Rs 57,150
Kolkata Rs 61,850 Rs 56,700
Hyderabad Rs 61,850 Rs 56,700
Bangalore Rs 61,850 Rs 56,700
Visakhapatnam Rs 61,850 Rs 56,700

 

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 71,900 today. Rates have slightly increased as compared to yesterday.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans