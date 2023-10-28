Gold rates decrease for 24 and 22 carat in India on 28th October

Bhubaneswar: The prices of gold has decreased by Rs 160 in India on 28th October, 2023. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,820, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,720.

The prices of gold has remained the same in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours. Today, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,960 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 56,800 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 62,110 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,950. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 61,960 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,800.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,960 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,800. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,850 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,000.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 70,900 in India. The silver rates have decreased by Rs 700 in the last 24 hours.