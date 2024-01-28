Gold rate today: Rates remain unchanged for 2nd consecutive day in India

Bhubaneswar: The rate of gold today in India has remained constant for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On January 28, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 62,310, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 57,080. The price of gold in India has not changed in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has yet again remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On January 28, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,820, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) has costs Rs 58,500.

Changes in gold rate today was also recorded in several major cities of the country. They are as follows:

Delhi: Rs 63,970 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,650 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Kolkata: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Mumbai: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Chennai: Rs 52,285 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 47,927 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Silver price in India: The rate of silver in India has hiked in the last 24 hours. On January 28, 2024, silver costs Rs 71,300. The rate of silver today has increased by Rs 200.

