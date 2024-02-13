Gold rate in India remains unchanged for 2nd consecutive day on 24 and 22 carat on February 13

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on 13th February, 2024 in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,300, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,070. A fall of Rs 320 in gold rates were observed in the last 24 hours.

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have also remained the same in the last 24 hours. Today, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 63,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 58,500 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 63,970 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 63,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,500.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 63,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,500. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 63,710 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,390.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 71,100 in India. The silver rates increased by Rs 500 in the last 24 hours.