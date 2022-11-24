Gold rate in India marginally decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on Thursday

Bhubaneswar: As on 24 November (Thursday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,420 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 48,020. The prices of gold have sharply declined by Rs 90 for 24 carat and 22 carat today.

Changes in yellow metal prices were registered in different metro cities in India. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,800 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,400. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 52,640 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,250. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,640 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,250.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,640 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,250 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs 110 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.