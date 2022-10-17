Gold rate in India has increased for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has increased for 24 carat and 22 carat in India. As on Monday (October 17), gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,440 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,200.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,150 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,900. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,750. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,750.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,750 today. Gold price remains constant for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

