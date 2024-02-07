Gold rate in India drops for 2nd consecutive day for 24 carat, 22 carat on February 7

Bhubaneswar: The rate of gold in India has dropped for the second consecutive day in India in the last 24 hours. On February 7, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 62,990, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 57,740. The price of gold in India has dropped by Rs 10 for both 24 carat and 22 carat.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has dropped in the last 24 hours. On February 7, 2024, 24 carat gold has been priced at Rs 62,990, while 22 carat gold costs Rs 57,740.

Changes in rate of gold were also recorded in several important cities of India. They are as follows:

Delhi: Rs 63,1400 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 57,890 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Kolkata: Rs 62,990 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 57,740 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Mumbai: Rs 62,990 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 57,740 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Chennai: Rs 63,590 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,290 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Silver price in India: The rate of silver has also dropped in the last 24 hours. Today on February 7, 2024, silver costs Rs 76,200 per kilogram. The rate of silver has dropped by Rs 400 in the last 24 hours.