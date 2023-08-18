Gold rate decreases for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India in last 24 hours

As on August 18 (Friday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,520 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,610 in India.

By Pratyay 0
Gold price in India
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The rates of gold have decreased in India for the last 24 hours for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams).

As on August 18 (Friday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,520 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,610 in India.

Must Read

Sensex open lower, Nifty below 19,450; Cipla down

Petrol and Diesel Prices Slightly Increased in Bhubaneswar;…

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,170 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,250. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,020 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,100.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,020 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,100. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,290 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,560.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has decreased by Rs 380 today. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,020, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,100.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans