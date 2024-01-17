Gold price today: Rates decrease for 24 carat, 22 carat in India on January 17

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold today has dropped in the last 24 hours. On January 12, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 62,610, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 57,350. The rate of gold in India has dropped by Rs 110 for both 24-carat and 22-carat gold, respectively.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the price of gold today has yet again remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On January 12, 2024, 24-carat gold ( has been priced at Rs 63,820, while 22 carat gold costs Rs 58,500

Changes in gold rates today were also recorded in several important cities across India. They are as follows:

Delhi: Rs 63,970 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,650 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Kolkata: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Mumbai: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Chennai: Rs 52,285 for 24 carat gold (10 grams), Rs 47,927 for 22 carat gold (10 grams).

Silver price in India: Silver in India has been priced at Rs 71,700 per kilogram on January 17, 2024. The rate of silver today has decreased by 500 in the las 24 hours.