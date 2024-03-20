Gold price in India drops slightly for 24 and 22 carat in 20th March

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have decreased by Rs 50 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

As of 20th March 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,560 while 22-carat (10 grams) cost Rs 60,050 in India.

In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has remained constant in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650 Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927 Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bangalore Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 74,200 today. Rates have remained same in India as compared to yesterday.