Gold price in India drops slightly for 24 and 22 carat in 20th March

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have decreased by Rs 50 for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.
As of 20th March 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,560 while 22-carat (10 grams) cost Rs 60,050 in India.
In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has remained constant in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 63,970
|Rs 58,650
|Mumbai
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Chennai
|Rs 52,285
|Rs 47,927
|Kolkata
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 63,820
|Rs 58,500
When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 74,200 today. Rates have remained same in India as compared to yesterday.