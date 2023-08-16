Gold price August 16: Rates remain same for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India
Bhubaneswar: The rate of yellow metal has remained same in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.
Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,970 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,020 in India.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 59,660
|Rs 54,700
|Mumbai
|Rs 59,510
|Rs 54,550
|Chennai
|Rs 52,285
|Rs 47,927
|Kolkata
|Rs 59,510
|Rs 54,550
|Hyderabad
|Rs 59,510
|Rs 54,550
|Bangalore
|Rs 59,510
|Rs 54,550
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 59,510
|Rs 54,550
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has remained same in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,510, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,550.