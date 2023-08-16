Gold price August 16: Rates remain same for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India

The rate of yellow metal has remained same in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar: The rate of yellow metal has remained same in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,970 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,020 in India.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 59,660 Rs 54,700
Mumbai Rs 59,510 Rs 54,550
Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927
Kolkata Rs 59,510 Rs 54,550
Hyderabad Rs 59,510 Rs 54,550
Bangalore Rs 59,510 Rs 54,550
Visakhapatnam Rs 59,510 Rs 54,550

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has remained same in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,510, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,550.

