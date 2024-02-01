Flipkart will soon deliver item on same-day of order with same-day delivery service in India

Flipkart is soon going to start same-day deliveries in some selected regions in India. The service will initially be provided to eligible users in a few cities. The e-commerce has not specified any specific dates from which the service will be available yet. But, it will start working soon. The firm has said that the shipping option will be rolled out to all users in the country after some time.

The company has announced that the same-day delivery will be offered to users starting in February in 20 cities. The 20 cities include Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Nagpur, Pune, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri and Vijayawada. Later the users in other cities will be able to gain access to the service.

However, the users will need to place order for an eligible item on Flipkart by 1pm to access same-day delivery. If they do that The customer can then be assured of getting the concerned item delivered before 12am (midnight). Orders placed after 1pm on a given day will be delivered the next day.

According to Flipkart, the service will be scaled out over several months to reach more users until the shipping option is available to users all across India. The firm added that several products – including mobiles, fashion and beauty items, lifestyle products, books, home appliances and electronics will be eligible for same-day delivery.

Amazon, a competing e-commerce platform in the country, offers different shipping options to its users including same-day delivery. For Amazon Prime members, same-day, one-day and two-day delivery options are free.

Both Prime Lite and non-Prime users can access same-day and one-day delivery at an additional fee of Rs. 175 and Rs. 125 per item, respectively. However, Prime Lite members can enjoy a free two-day delivery — customers without a Prime subscription will need to pay an additional Rs. 120 per item instead.