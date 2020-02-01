FDI into India
Pic Credit: catchnews.com

FDI into India increased to $284 bn during 2014-19

By IANS

New Delhi:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country has increased to $284 billion during 2014-19 from $190 billion in previous five years.

“India’s FDI got elevated to the level of $284 billion during 2014-19 from $190 billion that came in during the years 2009-14,” she said while presenting the Budget in Lok Sabha.

Related News

Budget 2020 fails to cheer market, Sensex down over 300…

Budget 2020 is woven around 3 prominent themes: FM

Scheme To Increase Mobile and Semiconductor Manufacturing

GST collection up 8% yoy to Rs 1.10 lakh cr in Jan, signals…

The foreign inflows into India grew 15 per cent to $26 billion during the first half of the current financial year.

Services, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, automobile and trading are the sectors which attract maximum foreign inflows.

The government last year relaxed foreign investment norms in sectors such as brand retail trading, coal mining and contract manufacturing.

You might also like
Business

Budget 2020 fails to cheer market, Sensex down over 300 points

Business

Budget 2020 is woven around 3 prominent themes: FM

Technology

Scheme To Increase Mobile and Semiconductor Manufacturing

Business

GST collection up 8% yoy to Rs 1.10 lakh cr in Jan, signals recovery

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.