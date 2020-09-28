Diesel Rate Dips Down While Petrol Rate Remains Stable In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices on Monday recorded Rs 81.60/L while diesel recorded Rs 76.95/L in Bhubaneswar.

As on Sunday petrol recorded Rs 81.60/L while diesel recorded Rs 77.04/L in the smart city.

Petrol prices remained stable whereas diesel price dipped down.

It is important to note that diesel prices had soared above Rs 80 during the past months. The fall in diesel rates is hoped to bring respite among passenger and heavy vehicles.

