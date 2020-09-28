petrol and diesel price
Image Credit: The Hindu

Diesel Rate Dips Down While Petrol Rate Remains Stable In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices on  Monday recorded Rs 81.60/L while diesel recorded Rs 76.95/L in Bhubaneswar.

 As on Sunday petrol recorded Rs 81.60/L while diesel recorded Rs 77.04/L in the smart city.

Petrol prices remained stable whereas diesel price dipped down.

It is important to note that diesel prices had soared above Rs 80 during the past months. The fall in diesel rates is hoped to bring respite among passenger and heavy vehicles.

Petrol price in different metros of India:

Petrol price
Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in different metros of India:

Diesel price
Image Credit: Good Returns

 

