Commercial cylinder price slashed by Rs. 83.50, Know the price

New Delhi: Petroleum and oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The 19 kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder price has been reduced by Rs. 83.50 from today. However, the price of domestic cylinders remains the same.

The price of the commercial cylinder has been cut by Rs. 83.50 i.e., from Rs. 1856.50/commercial cylinder to Rs. 1,773/commercial cylinder in New Delhi. The price of the domestic LPG cylinder remains the same.

Similarly, in Kolkata, the price of commercial cylinders has dropped to Rs. 1875.50. In major cities including Mumbai and Chennai, the price of commercial cylinders is Rs. 1725 and Rs. 1937 respectively.

The price of the LPG cylinder was also slashed by Rs. 171.50 on May 1. The petroleum and oil marketing companies hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders on March 1 this year by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

On September 1,2022, the prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced by Rs 91.50.

