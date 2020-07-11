Bhubaneswar: The prices of gold today might bring a smile among the gold lovers. There has been a slight drop in gold prices after a surge for the last several days in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. As on Saturday, the gold price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 46,930 & the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,210.

Earlier on Friday, the prices of the 24 carats and 22 carats was recorded Rs 51,470 and Rs 47,190 respectively.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: