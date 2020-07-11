gold rates
Image Credit : indianexpress

Check The Gold Prices For Today In Indian Markets

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The prices of gold today might bring a smile among the gold lovers. There has been a slight drop in gold prices after a surge for the last several days in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. As on Saturday, the gold price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 46,930 & the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,210.

Earlier on Friday, the prices of the 24 carats and 22 carats was recorded Rs 51,470 and Rs 47,190 respectively.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

 

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 49,010 Rs 48,010
New Delhi Rs 48,910 Rs 47,710
Chennai Rs 51,210 Rs 46,930
Kolkata Rs 49,670 Rs 48,090

 

