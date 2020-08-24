Check Gold Prices For Today In Bhubaneswar, Read Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The prices for gold in Bhubaneswar rises on Monday. As the city opens up after weekend shutdown, business places become functional again.

On Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded Rs 55,080 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 50,500 .

As on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 55,070 and Rs 50,490 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,110 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India: