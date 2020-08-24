Gold Price Today On 24th Aug
Image Credits: pinimg

Check Gold Prices For Today In Bhubaneswar, Read Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The prices for gold in Bhubaneswar rises on Monday. As the city opens up after weekend shutdown, business places become functional again.

On  Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded  Rs  55,080 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 50,500 . 

As on Sunday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs  55,070 and Rs 50,490 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 67,110 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 51,970 Rs 50,970
New Delhi Rs 55,620 Rs 51,020
Chennai Rs 55,080 Rs 50,500
Kolkata Rs 54,140 Rs 51,440

 

You might also like
Business

Petrol Surges While Diesel Remains Constant, Check Rates In Bhubaneswar,

State

7th Pay Commission: This bumper allowance including TA, DA, HRA in this central…

State

This is how you can update EPFO KYC details online

State

7th pay commission: Good news for these government employees, the government has…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7