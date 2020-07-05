‘Centre creating digital platforms for logistics sector’s growth’

New Delhi: The Centre is creating digital platforms for increasing the working capacity along with transportation efficiency of the country’s logistics sector, a senior government official said on Saturday.

According to Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Special Secretary, (Logistics), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, digitisation of logistics is the need of the hour that will enhance the working capacity and transportation efficiency.

Speaking at PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s virtual conference on ‘Streamlining the Logistics and Warehousing Sectors Post Lockdown’, Agarwal said the government is working on creating digital platforms and mobile apps for logistic sector.

He said that ‘Warehouse Information Tracking and Trading Yard’ and other such platforms will help in mapping of warehousing and logistics capacity.

Besides, Agarwal said that logistics is a sector that needs to realise the vision of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’.

“In these indispensable times, we realized the importance of essential services with their regular supply chains,” he was quoted as saying in a PHD Chamber’s statement.

“During the times of COVID-19, there has been a disruption in the supply chain, movement of truck drives, and other forms of transformation that have been resolved in the best possible way.”

(Inputs from IANS)