BSNL Super Star Premium Plus: Get 150 Mbps speed and OTT benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers fixed-line broadband services to customers in different regions of India under the brand Bharat Fibre in India. Now, one of the plans offered by the company, called BSNL Super Star Premium Plus, is bringing a superb deal for the customers.

Let’s check out the plan and its price in detail below.

BSNL Super Star Premium Plus Details

The BSNL Super Star Premium Plus plan costs Rs 999 per month. However, this price doesn’t include taxes. So, the price may change after the inclusion of taxes.

The plan comes with 2000GB or 2TB of data with up to 150 Mbps speed. After the 2000GB is exhausted, the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. apart from this, users also get unlimited voice calling with a fixed-line connection. However, the instrument has to be purchased by the customer separately.

BSNL offers a free Wi-Fi router bundled with the plan, and customers also get OTT (over-the-top) benefits. In case the user decides to go for a higher payment option, meaning a long-term plan, then he/she can get extra benefits from the company.

The telco does not demand any installation charges on the purchase of a Bharat Fibre connection with this plan. This will be good for those who have a big family or if you are buying a connection for a small office.

The plan also comes bundled with OTT benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, and YuppTV. This is one of the greatest 150 Mbps plans present in the market right now. You get free installation, great speed, a decent amount of data, a free router, and OTT benefits.