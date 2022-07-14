The all new Hyundai Tucson 2022 ready for launch in India; check price and features

Hyundai has finally introduced the new-generation Tucson in the Indian market after making it available across other corners of the globe. This new SUV is supposed to complete with the vehicles like Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen Tiguan. Check out the latest Hyundai SUV’s features.

Hyundai Tucson design for 2022

The new Tucson looks pretty different from the current model and is based on the company’s Voluptuous Sportiness design language. The SUV’s front end features a sizable grille that runs the length of the car’s nose and incorporates the triangle LED DRLs. The Hyundai logo is located on the lower portion of the back windscreen, and the T-shaped tail lights are attached to one another at the rear by an LED strip.

Length 4630 mm Width 1865 mm Height 1665 mm Wheelbase 2755 mm

In comparison to its predecessor, the new Tucson has a 85 mm larger wheelbase, is 150 mm longer, 15 mm wider, and 5 mm higher. According to Hyundai, the NX4 model chosen for India is the Tucson model with a larger wheelbase.

Hyundai Tucson engines for 2022

Now talking about the engine line up, the new Hyundai Tuscon will be available in a 2.0 litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol variant churns out 154 bhp and 192 Nm of torque and comes packed with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Similarly, the 2.0 diesel variant develops a stronger 184 bhp and a meatier 416 Nm and is packed by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Besides, the all-wheel drive model is supported by terrain modes that adjusts driving mode of both the front and rear wheels.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Features

The new Tucson comes with a variety of features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bose premium sound system, BlueLink connected-car technology with 60+ connected features, multiple language UI support, rear recline seats, 64-color ambient lighting, Home-to-Car with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, powered tailgate, wireless phone charger, driver power seat memory function, rain-sensing wipers and 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, etc.

The first Hyundai Tuscon will be the first vehicle to use the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) feature. In addition to front collision avoidance assist, the vehicle also supports driver attention warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, high beam assist, safe exit warning, smart cruise control, lane follow assist, and rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist with cruise control.

For safe passage, the Hyundai Tuscon comes equipped with Six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist Control, a blind view monitor, and a surround view monitor.

Hyundai Tucson estimated pricing in 2022

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson is assumed to price somewhere between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 30 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). But nothing has been officially announced about the price of the Hyundai Tuscon in India.