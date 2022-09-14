Mahindra XUV700 undergoes price cut for selected variants, check the new prices here

Mahindra XUV700 is perhaps the most popular SUV model that is offered by Mahindra and Mahindra in India. The company has recently slashed the prices of XUV700 by up to Rs 6000. The price change is effective on AX5 and AX7 trims. The other variants of the XUV700 are unaffected by the new change. Under, the new price change AX5 and AX7 Petrol MT and Petrol AT variants will get a price cut.

The new price list of the AX5 and AX7 series are mentioned below.

Model (Petrol) Price (Ex-showroom) Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater MT Rs 16,49,247 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-seater MT Rs 17,12,938 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 MT Rs 19,14,515 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater AT Rs 18,23,416 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT Rs 20,88,849

Model (Petrol) Price (Ex-showroom) Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater MT Rs 17,14,456 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-seater MT Rs 17,78,148 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 7-seater MT Rs 19,79,724 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 5-seater AT Rs 18,86,080 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 7-seater AT Rs 19,49,680 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT Rs 21,52,140 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AWD AT Rs 22,92,199

Waiting period

The waiting period for the Mahindra XUV700 goes up to 16 months. The MX series petrol variants have a waiting of 2-3 months while the Diesel variants have a waiting period of 8-10 months. The AX3 series petrol variants have a waiting of 2-3 months while the Diesel variants have a waiting period of 8-10 months. The AX5 series petrol variants have a waiting period of 3-4 months while the Diesel variants have a waiting period of up to 8-10 months. The waiting period of AX7 series petrol and diesel variants goes up to 15 months. The top of the line AX7 L series has a waiting period of up to 16 months (both petrol and diesel).

Important features of XUV700

Engine: The XUV700 gets diesel as well as petrol engine variants. The 2-litre petrol engine generates a power of 200hp and a torque of 380 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel engine offers 185hp power and a torque of 420 Nm.

Interior: The XUV700 gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system and support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The cabin gets 6 speakers and an efficient sound system.

Safety modes: The SUV gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well as Forward Collision Warning (FCW). Some of the important other features are driver drowsiness detection, cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition etc.

The Global NCAP has given a five-star rating to Mahindra XUV700 in its crash test. The Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) has performed a crash test on XUV700 and the results were very satisfactory. The XUV700 achieved a five-star rating in the test. In terms of adult occupation, the SUV scores 16.03 out of 17. However, for adult and child occupation the SUV scores 41.66 out of 49 points.

The XUV700 rivals SUVs like Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus in the Indian market.