Mahindra to deliver 7000 units of Scorpio N in first 10 days, starting from September 26

Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N in India in June this year and the bookings of the SUV commenced from end of July. According to the company around 25,000 bookings were made in just 1 minute. The deliveries of the SUV will commence on September 26, 2022. Mahindra has planned to deliver 7000 units of Scorpio N in a time period of first 10 days.

The introductory prices of the SUV will be limited to only 25,000 bookings, announced the company earlier. The car manufacturer plans to deliver 25,000 units of Scorpio N by November 2022. The model which will be given priority for delivery will be the top-spec Z8 L variant.

Powertrain

Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can produce 203bhp power and 380Nm of peak torque. It will also be offered in a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 175bhp of max power and 400Nm of peak torque.

Both the petrol and diesel variants will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Four wheel drive variants will be restricted only to the diesel powertrain but will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

All engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the higher-spec diesel and the turbo-petrol engine can also be paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Variants

New Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in five trims – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 L. It can be purchased in Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rag, Royal Gold colour options.

The petrol engine is available on Z2, Z4, Z8 and Z8L trims with a manual gearbox as standard, while the automatic gearbox will be offered from the Z4 trim onwards.

The 132hp, 2.2 diesel engine is offered on the base Z2 and Z4 trims with a manual gearbox and in rear-wheel-drive guise only. Meanwhile, the 175hp diesel version is available on the Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 luxury trims, with both manual and automatic gearboxes. While four-wheel drive will be offered on all manual variants from Z4 onwards, for the automatic versions, it will only be available on the higher-spec Z8 and Z8 luxury trims.

Only the top-end Z8 L will be available with the choice of six or seven seats. Rest of the line-up gets seven seats as standard.

Prices

When it comes to price, the Mahindra Scorpio-N cost between Rs 11.99 lakh amd Rs 23.90 lakh in India.

Note: The prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are that of ex-showroom price, New Delhi. Contact your nearest car dealer to know more about the SUV.