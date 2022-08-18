Mahindra Thar 5 door version spotted during testing, might have similar dimensions as that of Scorpio N

Mahindra Thar has been a popular choice among SUV lovers in India. Even today, the waiting period for the Thar is more than Mahindra’s other SUVs. With the launch of 3-door version of Thar, doors were wide open for the introduction of the 5-door variant. Mahindra is currently testing the 5-door model of the Thar in India and this has been spotted by fans.

The video of the 5-door model of Thar has been shared by an Instagram user called moto._tourer and we are quite excited about the sighting of the SUV on public roads. In the video, the SUV is completely camouflaged and not much could be seen about the design. However, we are assuming that the design of the Thar 5-door model will be the same as that of the 3-door model. The rear tyre will be mounted on the back.

The dimensions of the SUV seem to be bigger than its 3-door sibling. Given the fact that the Mahindra Thar 5-door model has a larger wheelbase than the currently offered Thar, the SUV might have three rows. Buyers might get the option for a six or seven-seater variant. The interior of the SUV will be similar to that of the 3-door model of the Thar. Given the fact that the Scorpio N is based on Thar’s ladder frame chassis, the 5-door model might have the same chassis.

It is expected that since the 5-door model of the Thar will be longer and a bit heavier, the off-road capabilities might take a hit. Similarly, the prices of the upcoming SUV will also be more. We are assuming that the prices will be similar to the 4×4 versions of Mahindra Scorpio. The 3-door model of the Thar costs between Rs 13.53 lakh and Rs 16.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The engine of the 5-door model of the Thar will be the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engines. The engines will be coupled with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. However, the power of the engine might be increased.