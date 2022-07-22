Mahindra Scorpio N deliveries to start from September 26

Mahindra has announced that the deliveries of the recently launched Scorpio N will begin from September 26. According to the company, a 20,000 units of the SUV will likely be rolled out by December 2022. Mahindra plans to produce/deliver its top-end Z8L on priority as per the customer demands.

Mahindra Scorpio N price, booking

The Scorpio N’s bookings will commence from July 30, 11 AM. The Scorpio N’s introductory prices range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can choose between the automatic, 4WD, and 6-seater variants. However, the introductory prices will be available only with the first batch of 25,000 bookings. After which the company will hike the prices of the SUV. Like XUV700, there are high possibilities that the prices will be hiked on the first day of bookings itself.

Mahindra’s official website now has a ‘Add to Cart’ function that will allow users to save their desired variants, colours and powertrains. Once you’ve booked the SUV, there will be a two-week window to alter/modify your bookings. Meanwhile, the company is currently conducting the nation-wide test drives of the Scorpio N.

Engine, Features

The Mahindra Scorpio N is available with two powertrain options- 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both the engines can be had with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The beaking system of the diesel variants of a 4WD includes shift-on-fly function, a low-range gearbox, front brake-locking differential, rear mechanical differential and traction control modes.

The features of the SUV includes LED lighting, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, inbuilt Alexa command, up to six airbags, hill hold/descent control, and front and rear parking camera and sensors.

