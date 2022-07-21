Citroen C3 launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 5.71 lakh, Check engine and features

French car manufacturer Citroen has launched its latest hatchback – C3 in India. Through the launch of the Citroen C3, the company aims to place its foot in the most popular segment of the Indian car market (hatchback). The Citroen C3 is available in two trims across multiple variants. The starting price of the car is from Rs 5.71 lakh and goes up till Rs 8.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Booking and Price

The bookings of the Citroen C3 can be made by paying a token amount of just Rs 21,000. The hatchback is available in 10 stylish exterior colours. The ex-showroom price of the variants has been mentioned below in detail.

Variant Ex-showroom India Price 1.2P Live Rs 5,70,500 1.2P Feel Rs 6,62,500 1.2P Feel Vibe Pack Rs 6,77,500 1.2P Feel Dual Tone Rs 6,77,500 1.2P Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 6,92,500 1.2P Turbo Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 8,05,500

Dimensions

The Citroen C3 is the second car from the manufacturer to launch in India. The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV was the first SUV launched by the company in the country. The Citroen C3 is based on a Common Modular Platform (CMP) which means that the car is made locally. The dimensions of the car are 3981 x 1733 x 1586 (L x W x H mm). The wheelbase of the SUV is 2540mm while the ground clearance is 180mm.

Engine

When it comes to the engine, the car gets two engine options- 1.2-litre naturally aspired petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out a power of 82PS. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine offers a power of 110PS and torque of 190Nm. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine gets a 5-speed manual transmission, the turbo variant gets a 6-speed manual transmission. The fuel economy of the 1.2-litre petrol engine is 19.8kmpl while that of the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is 19.4kmpl.

Design and features

In terms of design, the Citroen C3 gets its signature dual chrome lines that extend from one side and go till another end. The logo of the company is present at the centre of chrome lines. The headlamps are in the form of split LED along with DRLs. The front section of the SUV looks beefish due to the large faux skid plate. However, the rear of the SUV gives a feeling of a hatchback.

Cabin features of the Citroen C3 include a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple fast-charging USB ports, automatic climate control, tachometer, day/night IRVM etc. Safety features on the car include multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD etc.

Competitors

In terms of competition, the Citroen C3 draws its competition from Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite as well as Renault Kiger.