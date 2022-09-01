Keeway V302C debuts in India at Rs 3.89 Lakh

Keeway has launched the new V302C motorcycle in the Indian market. The new V302C is now latest flagship Keeway offering comes with a V-Twin engine.

The Hungarian bikemaker has launched the new V302C at a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh and it goes up to Rs 4.09 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India). It will be available in three colour options – Glossy Grey, Glossy Black and Glossy Red.

The bookings are open for the Keeway V302C at a token payment of Rs 10,000 on the Keeway website. The bike will be available for purchase in all the authorized Benelli and Keeway dealerships. The deliveries are expected to start from the next week.

Keeway V302C features and specifications

The V302C, being a Bobber motorcycle, has a low stance along with a comfortable seat, wide flat bars, a wide rear wheel. It is powered by a 298 cc twin cylinder liquid cooled petrol engine that churns out 29.5 bhp at 8500 RPM and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike gets a belt drive system and has a seat height of just 690 mm. This motorcycle has got a minimum ground clearanceof 158 mm. It weighs 167 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. The suspension duties are handled by a 120 mm telescopic forks upfront while there is a 42 mm telescopic coil spring oil damped unit at the rear. The Keeway V302C gets a 16-inch front alloy wheel and 15-inch rear alloy wheel. The breaking duties of the Keeway V302C are handled by dual-channel ABS as standard.

Meanwhile, Keeway has announced that it will introduce four new motorcycles across various segments by 2022 end in India. Out of which, two will be retro street classics while one will be a naked street bike and the remaining one will be a sports motorcycle.

It is noteworthy that Keeway made its India debut in May this year. It is a Hungarian bikemaker and sister company of the Benelli group. Apart from the newly launched V302C, it also offers the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter, Sixties 300i retro scooter, and the K-Light 250V cruiser.