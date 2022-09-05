Italian scooter brand Lambretta to make a comeback to India in 2023

Italian scooter brand Lambretta is coming back to India in a bigger and cleaner avatar in partnership with Bird Mobility. The Lambretta was once the trusted choice for families and businessmen in the Indian market. This scooter has also appeared in many Hollywood and Bollywood movies of the time.

As per latest reports, the brand could be re-launched in India in 2023 and planning to launch the first e-scooter in 2024.

Lambretta is going to infuse more than $200 million in India in the next five years in partnership with the Bird Group to capture the market, said Walter Scheffrahn, owner of Innocenti SA.

The company has will plans to launch a wide range of high-powered scooters—G, V and X models with capacities between 200 cc and 350 cc. These models will likely debut in 2023. It will eventually bring an electric scooter in 2024.

“The brand has its soul in India and it has tremendous affinity amongst the masses. We want to recreate the magic of the past. We aim to make it a Ferrari of scooters in India with our top-end range,” Scheffrahn told the business daily.

The company has plans to start local manufacturing in Q1 2024. However, initially, Lambretta will import its scooters as ‘completely built units’ (CBUs). Some models could take the CKD route.

The company may make global exports, including home market Italy, from the local production. The scooters will be high-end premium offerings. so, they may cost more than the most expensive scooters.

The joint venture entity will be 51 per cent owned by Lambretta, and the remaining 49 per cent by Bird Group.

Currently, the Lambretta is sold in about 70 countries, with manufacturing units in Europe and South East Asia. The manufacturing unit in India is likely to be its biggest. Also, the manufacturing facility will have a capacity of 100,000 units is going to be set up at Manesar may come on stream at the beginning of 2024.

