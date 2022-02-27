Citroen C3 likely to launch in India in June 2022, Know the details

Citroen is expected to launch its new compact crossover in India- Citroen C3 in India in 2022. The company had unveiled about this upcoming launch way back in September 2021. Even though it was expected that the car will launch in the early months of 2022, it did not happen. According to the latest reports, the crossover will be launched someway in the middle of 2022 or June 2022.

The beast part of the Citroen C3 is that it will be developed and produced in India itself. This will bring down the total expenses of the company and make it affordable for the Indian buyers. The crossover will be the second model that is launched in India after C5 Aircross

On the exterior, the Citroen C3 will have a sharp design just like the C5 Aircross. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measure 3980mm in length and offers a ground clearance of 180mm. The C3 will be based on a CMP modular platform and is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. There will be an option for manual or automatic version. However, no diesel engine variant of the car will be available in the market.

The exterior of the crossover will have all-LED lighting, freshly designed alloy wheels, faux roof rails, black plastic cladding, skid plates with silver finishing, option for dual-tone paint etc. On the interior, the Citroen C3 will get a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Some important features that are offered on the car are a multi-functional steering wheel, automatic climate control, two horizontal AC vents.

In India the Citroen C3 will match the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite etc. Given the fact that the crossover is manufactured in India, we expect the car to have a price tag between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh when it debuts.

On the other hand, the Citreon C5 Aircross costs Rs 32.24 lakh onwards in India. It gets a 1997 cc engine that produces maximum power of 177 PS @ 3750 rpm. The torque generated is 400 Nm @ 2000 rpm. The dimension of the C5 Aircross is 4500mm in length, 2099 mm in width and 1710mm in height. The wheelbase is 2730mm while the boot space is 580 litres.