Honda Activa electric scooter might be the next big thing in Indian EV space

The electric scooter market in India is rapidly increasing and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is planning to step into it. HMSI has been quite successful in selling its motorcycles and scooters in India for the last decade. The company looks forward to dominating the electric scooter market in India as well. Considering the reliability of the Indian users on the brand, the new electric scooter by Honda might get good selling figures.

The Honda Activa has been one of the top-selling scooters in India and the company is relying on its value for the audience in order the e-scooter. The same name of the electric scooter will work as an advantage for the company as it launches the new electric scooter in the next couple of years. Atsushi Ogata, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India President, in an interview with ET Auto had confirmed the launch of a new EV in the country.

For the convenience of the Honda Active electric scooter, it will be equipped with battery swapping technology. The battery swapping technology will enable users to swap the battery at the charging stations. A consumer can swap a discharged battery with a charged one at a charging station. The company will offer a subscription-based battery swapping service just like the Bounce Infinity E1, which was launched earlier this year. Customers will have the option to purchase the scooter with a battery or without a battery. Purchasing the scooter without a battery will reduce the final price significantly.

The Honda Activa electric scooter will compete with the likes of Bounce Electric E1, Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, and Hero Electric scooters.

For this electric scooter, Honda has already set up a new subsidiary for manufacturing battery packs. The new subsidiary has been registered in Bengaluru and Rs 135 crores are expected to be invested in it. The production of battery packs in the local market will ensure that Honda will have an edge over its rivals in terms of price.

The features and other details of the upcoming electric scooter by Honda have not been announced by the company yet. We hope that the company announces the details or teases it on its social media platform.