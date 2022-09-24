2022 TVS Jupiter Classic launched in India at Rs 85,866

TVS Motor Company launched the new TVS Jupiter Classic in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 85,866 (ex-showroom). This variant is available in a total of two exclusive colours namely Mystic Grey and Regal Purple.

The company has introduced the 2022 Jupiter Classic as a celebratory edition to celebrate the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road” milestone.

The new TVS Jupiter Classic sports a black finish across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black premium logo. The two-wheeler also flaunts diamond-cut alloy wheels and dark brown inner panels around the footwell area.

Other highlights include premium suede leatherette seats with backrest. The decals and dial art depict ensure a classic vibe. The TVS Jupiter Classic features disc brakes and an engine kill switch alongside all-in-one lock, USB charger and pillion backrest. It is powered by a 110 cc low-friction engine which is said to give an incredible mix of power, superior acceleration, and best-in-class fuel-efficiency. It also has TVS Motor patented Econometer, which guides riders in both Eco and Power modes and the powertrain is claimed to deliver best-in-class fuel economy in ‘Eco’ mode.

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said that “The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road.”

The new TVS Jupiter Classic will be available only in the top-spec trim range. It is priced at Rs. 85,866 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has claimed that the TVS Jupiter Classic will deliver a comfortable ride.