Airtel Rs 49 data pack now offers more benefits

Airtel has revised the benefits offered by its Rs 49 data pack. The Rs 49 data pack by Airtel now offers more benefits to its subscribers. The data booster plan, which used to offer 6GB of high-speed data, will now offer 14 GB more data.

The Rs 49 pack was first introduced by Airtel in Jun 2023. At the time of launch it offered massive 6GB of data with a validity of 1 day for seamless internet connectivity throughout the day. Now, the data pack offers 20 GB of data.

Airtel Unlimited Data Packs

Currently, Airtel has two data packs that offers Unlimited Data benefits- one is the revised Rs 49 plan and the second is the Rs 99 Data Pack. These two packs as the name suggests lets users use data without any limit the whole day.

Both these plans offer 20GB of data per day, the only difference is the validity. The Rs 99 Data Pack.has 2 Day validity, and the Rs 49 Data Pack has 1 1-day validity.

That means the Rs 49 plan with the one-day validity will let the subscribers use 20GB of data for seamless internet connectivity, and the Rs 99 data packwith two days of validity offers a total of 40GB of data.

Note that the post-daily data usage speed will dropped up to 64Kbps on both the data packs.