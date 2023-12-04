Airtel launches new prepaid plan with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

After launching a prepaid Netflix bundle plan, Airtel has silently added a new prepaid plan with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The new Airtel Hotstar plan offers unlimited 5G data alongside calling, SMS and other benefits.

Airtel new Disney+ Hotstar plan

The new Airtel Disney+ Hotstar plan is priced at Rs 869. The plan with 84 days validity, is an upgrade over its existing Rs 839 prepaid plan. The plan comes with benefits such as 2GB of 4G data every day along with unlimited 5G data above and over the plan limit in areas with 5G access. The plan also allows users unlimited local STD and roaming voice calls and 100 SMS per day throughout the validity period of the plan.

As we mentioned before, the Rs 869 Airtel prepaid plan offers three months of free access to a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Apart from these, the prepaid plan also includes other perks such as free Apollo 24/7 Circle for three months, Wynk Music and Hello Tunes access, as well as RewardsMini Subscription.

Jio Disney+ Hotstar plan

Jio also has a prepaid plan that offers three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. However, it is cheaper than Airtel with a cost of Rs 808. Like the Airtel plan, it also offers unlimited 5G data, 2GB of 4G data every day, unlimited local STD and roaming voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. This plan also has a validity as the Rs 839 prepaid plan of Airtel, which is 84 days.

Recently, Airtel also introduced a Netflix prepaid bundle at Rs 1,499, which gives users access to the Netflix Basic plan for three months alongside unlimited 5G data and unlimited voice call access with a validity of 84 days.

Notably, Airtel and Jio are the only two telecom operators to offer 5G connectivity in India.

