New Delhi: Air India changed its livery colours on Thursday. The Tata Group-owned airline also unveiled its new logo. The Air India retained the red and white colours, with a dash of purple.

The Airline also put out its new theme song as part of the event. Tata Sons Chairman Chandrashekaran said that the logo signifies limitless possibilities and confidence.

Earlier the Airline in a statement said that a new era of transformation will be revealed at an event on August 10.