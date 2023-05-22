72% cash on delivery orders paid with Rs 2,000 notes: Zomato

In a tweet, Zomato said on Monday that since Friday after the announcement about Rs 2000 scrapped from circulation, the company has 72% of cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes.

Zomato took to Twitter and posted, “since Friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes.”

Zomato’s this post has a photo of the comic Breaking Bad character Huell Babineaux – who lays atop a dune of cash in the show. However, in this photo of Zomato, the photo has been tweaked to show the character wearing a Zomato t-shirt and the currency replaced with Rs 2,000 notes.

And the post has so far garnered 886k views along with a large number of comments. Here are some of the interesting comments put by users to the post shared by Zomato.

You should come out with a TV series – Breaking bread 😛

How many tips were received in Rs 2000 notes?

That’s the easiest way. And Zomato won’t mind new customer acquisition this way. So, you are Welcome with Rs 2000 notes.

