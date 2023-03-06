Watch: Mahindra responds to allegations of leakage in Scorpio under waterfall

Mahindra has responded to viral video claiming leakage in the sunroof of Scorpio under a waterfall with a new clip. Earlier, a video of a Scorpio standing under a waterfall showed shocking footage of water leaking inside the vehicle through the sunroof and the speakers. Now, the company has responded to the video by showcasing the car’s robustness.

Mahindra has shared a new video on its official Twitter account and wrote, “Just another day under the waterfall for the Scorpio N.” The video shows the company imitating the man’s stunt and parking the car under the same waterfall.

Then the camera installed inside the vehicle shows images and footage of water pouring across the windscreen, windows and sunroof, however, unlike the viral video, not a single drop of water leaked inside the car. The company also added a disclaimer at the end of the video that it was created under professional guidance.

A few days ago, a content creator shared his experience when he took his SUV, Mahindra Scorpio N, under a waterfall on a hilly path. The video shockingly showed the sunroof of the car leaking and water seeping inside the vehicle.

They captioned the video as, “Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N.”

Here is the video:

Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N. pic.twitter.com/MMDq4tqVSS — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) March 4, 2023

;

The post has already garnered over 5.2 lakh views and two thousand likes after it was shared by the manufacturer on the micro-blogging platform.

The netizens are praising the company for this witty reply. One user commented, “The message is loud and clear. Perfect reply to the recent controversy. Well played, team @anandmahindra.”

“Your advertising and management team deserves applause for their innovation and professionalism. This response is just awesome,” said another.

While another user wrote, “This is called fearlessness, The Brand and the Car, inspiration for many.”

A fourth user said, “Instead of apologising to the person who had suffered damages due to fake “PDIs” and poor fitment, mahindra spends time and money countering that customer with this video. wow!! And its amazing how people are defending the company here.”